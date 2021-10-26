Walla Walla woman heading to federal prison for her fourth child pornography offense

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — After four offenses related to child pornography, a 32-year-old woman from Walla Walla is being put behind bars.

According to the United States Attorney’s Eastern Washington Office, Monica Linker of Walla Walla was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography. District Judge Stanley Bastian lowered Linker’s sentence from the 12 years suggested by federal guidelines.

This was Linker’s fourth offense related to child pornography, according to the District Attorney and court documents. An FBI Special Agent went undercover online, which eventually led them to download more than 80 files of child pornography from Linker’s residence in Walla Walla. Her electronic devices were seized and reviewed; later confirming significant evidence of child porn.

A second search warrant was executed at her new residence 10 months later. They recovered ‘a significant amount’ of child pornography including Japanese ‘Manga’ comics featuring similar content. By the time of her fourth offense, federal agents recovered more than 25 pairs of girls’ panties and inappropriate literature.

Linker’s case was investigated in part by Donald Voiret, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Division. This division encompasses Eastern Washington locales including Spokane, Walla Walla, and Yakima.

“Ms. Linker is a repeat offender who has obviously not learned her lesson from her past convictions,” Special Agent Voiret said. “Her compulsion to engage in this activity, even after being aware of law enforcement scrutiny, indicates the importance of keeping her away from the children in our communities.”

Upon her release from federal prison, Linker will remain under court supervision for 10 years. This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood (“PSC”), which channels local, state, and federal resources to prosecute those who sexually exploit children.

United States Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref offered the following comments on the exploitation of children:

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington works closely with our local and federal partners to apprehend the most serious child exploitation offenders in our community. I commend the Walla Walla Police Department and the FBI, whose excellent investigation in this case has protected children by keeping a recidivist offender off the streets for years. Sadly, there is an entire community of people who use the Internet to collect and trade crime-scene photos of children’s abuse for their own sexual gratification. Those images often travel around the Internet forever, ensuring that child pornography victims are never truly free. To those who use peer-to-peer networks to exploit children while seeking to evade detection by law enforcement, today’s sentence puts you on notice: undercover FBI agents are online at all hours of the day and night looking for child pornography offenders. We will continue to prosecute child exploitation as vigorously as the law allows. I encourage anyone who sees or suspects any form of child abuse to contact law enforcement immediately.”

