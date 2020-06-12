Walla Walla woman rescued by search crews atop step cliff in Harris Park area

MILTON-FREEWATER, Oreg. – A woman was rescued by search crews after going missing during a hike in the Harris Park area, near Milton-Freewater.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday Eduardo Hazelton called to report that his sister, 29-year-old Alana Riggle of Walla Walla, was overdue from a hike.

As the search began around 11 p.m., a volunteer, Daniel Androes, heard yelling coming from a dirt road to his east. He walked down the road and found Riggle atop a 40-foot cliff.

Androes threw a poncho to Riggle and volunteers were able to free climb up to her.

Deputies helped Riggle rappel from the steep slope, and other than being cold, she was uninjured and returned to her family.

