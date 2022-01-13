Walla Walla looks to be foggy through Saturday, with sun and warmer temperatures on the way

WALLA WALLA, Wash – After some light rain for the past few days, fog should settle in with some clearing on Sunday.

KAPP-KVEW’s Latest Forecast: Caution — Drivers can expect freezing rain and fog Thursday morning in Tri-Cities, Yakima

After on and off showers this week, Walla Walla will deal with foggy mornings, and finally some consistent sunshine by Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will be on the rise as we get to next week with winds looking to stay light.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Driver injured on I-82 between Kennewick, Umatilla in collision with a semi-truck