Walla Walla’s Kolbaba set to compete in the PBR World Finals

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla native Derek Kolbaba is looking to become the best bull rider in the world this week.

The 24-year-old is competing in the 2020 Professional Bull Riders(PBR) World Finals in Arlington, Texas.

Kolbaba told KAPP-KVEW that he’s going to take the competition one bull at a time.

“This is the top bull riders going against the top bulls in the world,” said Kolbaba.

Kolbaba said he grew up watching the PBR and wanted to one day be riding for a chance to win a world title.

“This is what I’ve worked for pretty much my whole life, and it’s exciting,” said Kolbaba.

The World Finals start Thursday and will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.

