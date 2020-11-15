Walla Walla’s Kolbaba takes sole possession of 1st place at PBR World Finals

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Derek Kolbaba rode his way into first place Saturday night at the 2020 Professional Bull Riders(PBR) World Finals in Arlington, Texas.

The Walla Walla native is ranked eighth in the world, according to PBR.

Although not in first place, Jose Vitor Leme clinched the 2020 PBR World Championship on Saturday night with a historic 95.75-point score.

Kolbaba was tied for first after the first round.

Round four begins at 1:30 on the CBS Sports Network.

