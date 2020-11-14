Walla Walla’s Kolbaba tied for 1st at 2020 PBR World Finals

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

ARLINGTON, Tex. — After one day of competition, Walla Walla native, Derek Kolbaba, is tied for first place at the 2020 Professional Bull Riders(PBR) World Finals.

Kolbaba is ranked ninth in the world, according to the PBR website.

Round three begins Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

