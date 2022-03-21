WALLA WALLA, Wash. — As the intricacies of policing in Washington state unfold with changing legislature, the city of Walla Walla is hiring someone who is already connected with the community to be its next Chief of Police.

According to City Manager Nabiel Shawa, Chris Buttice has been named the next Chief of the Walla Walla Police Department after an extensive, nationwide search led decision-makers to promote from within.

Buttice was one of four candidates to reach the final stage of this process. Described by the city as a diverse group of candidates, Shawa says the field was narrowed based on an extensive process of interviews.

At each level of the search, the top candidate was clearly identified by city leadership and ultimately, Buttice was declared the best fit.

Much of this decision was credited to his leadership role within the Police Department. With plenty of experience in the community contributing to his approval, Buttice’s interviews and display of character made the decision clear.

City leaders turned to the community for feedback when making their choice. Three city interview panels comprised of residents, city directors, and police professionals helped with critical analysis to dissect the final options.

The city’s current Police Chief, Scott Bieber, will enter retirement on April 30. Buttice will step into the role one day later on May 1, 2022.

“The city acknowledges and thanks the residents and interview panel members who participated in the selection process and helped guide our city to the best decision,” Shawa said. “Please join me today in congratulating the next great Walla Walla chief of police, Chief Buttice!”

