Walla Walla’s YMCA reopens with COVID-19 safety rules in place

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Gyms aren’t allowed to re-open until Phase 3 in Washington state – but there’s an exemption for the YMCA.

Branches are re-opening during Phase 2, including the Walla Walla branch on Tuesday morning.

Some rules to be expected for going to the YMCA include having to sign up for a specific time slot, and you only have an hour to workout. To learn how to make a reservation, click here.

You also have to show up 15 minutes early so you can answer health questions and get your temperature checked.

The Walla Walla YMCA will be open Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays they will be closed for deep-cleaning.

Remember – you have to make a reservation, and they’re asking everyone to wear masks.

