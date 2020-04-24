Wallula Tyson Fresh Meats plant scheduled to close Friday, Walla Walla officials confirm

WALLULA, Wash. — Walla Walla officials confirmed on Thursday that the Tyson Fresh Meats plant is scheduled to close Friday after at least ninety-five coronavirus cases have been linked to the plant, including one death.

The plant seemed to be running normally on Thursday, with employees going in and out, and semi-trucks moving through the plant.

Tyson Foods released a statement on Thursday that said testing for the coronavirus will begin as soon as possible for employees.

Health officials in Walla Walla, Benton, and Franklin Counties will work with the company to test its more than 1,400 team members for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

