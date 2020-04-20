Walmart employees are now required to wear face coverings at work

Walmart employees are now required to wear masks or other face coverings at work to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

The new rule, which went into effect Monday, applies to Walmart’s stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as their corporate offices.

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” the company said in a press release. “Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.”

Employees will be provided with face coverings or they may use their own as long as the face coverings meets certain requirements.

Customers will also be encouraged to wear face coverings when shopping at the store.

Last month, Walmart started screening employees by taking their temperature before every shift in addition to implementing social distancing guidelines.

