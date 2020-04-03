Walmart limiting number of customers inside stores starting Saturday

David Mann by David Mann

Starting Saturday, April 4, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once.

In a news release Friday, the company said stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To manage this restriction, employees will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Employees and signs will remind customers to practice social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Comments

comments