Walmart to hire 2,100 employees in Washington through May

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May, with more than 2,100 in Washington state alone, according to a Walmart PR representative.

That includes Walmart’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers as the company responds to an influx in shoppers during the national emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak, account executive Alysa Schols said on behalf of Walmart

Walmart will also provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2, Schols said.

In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.

The company announced a new emergency leave policy last week to support employees who may be impacted by the coronavirus.

