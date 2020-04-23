Walmart to require one-way aisles to prevent spread of COVID-19

David Mann

Walmart will begin requiring one-way aisles at a number of stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The stores will be adding floor markers with directors so customers know which way to go.

“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” Walmart said on its website.

WDRB reports that the company started implementing one-way aisles on Thursday, April 23.

It’s unclear which stores this will apply to.

