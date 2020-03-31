Walmart to start taking workers’ temperatures before shifts

David Mann by David Mann

Walmart employees will have their temperatures taken before each shift to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday.

The new policy will apply to Walmart’s stores, clubs and other facilities. In addition, the company plans to ask employees some basic health screening questions.

“Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary,” the company said in a statement. “The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”

The company said it’s in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Walmart is also installing sneeze guards at checkout stands and pharmacies, providing masks and gloves to employees and using wipes and sprayers on carts, among other changes in response to the virus.

