Walmart letting older customers shop one hour before store opens

David Mann by David Mann

Every Tuesday, Walmart will allow customers ages 60 and older to start shopping one hour before stores open in order to protect them from the coronavirus. The company’s pharmacies and Vision Centers will be open during this time.

The retail giant also temporarily changed operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to add time for restocking shelves, sanitizing stores and keeping them clean. The change in hours of operation begins Thursday, March 19. Auto Care Centers will be closed to allow employees in that department focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Additionally, stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart employees will continue working their regular scheduled shifts with full hours, the company said.

Comments

comments