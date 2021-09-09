Want a $50 gift card? Get vaccinated at Columbia Basin College

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Columbia Basin College

PASCO, Wash. — If you have yet to be vaccinated and need to do so under a state or federal mandate, you’re in luck! Columbia Basin College is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Monday.

According to a media advisory from the school, Columbia Basin College is partnering with the Columbia Basin Health Association and Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host this free vaccination clinic.

It will take place on Monday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines available.

Instead of paying to get the shot, there’s a chance you’ll get paid to participate! Thanks to a generous contribution from the CBC Foundation, the first 100 participants will be given a $50 VISA Gift Card. It will be held at the T Building (2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco, WA, 99301) on CBC’s Pasco Campus.

School officials advise that any participants enter via Argent Rd and Saraceno Way. The H Building’s parking lot will be made available for participants to leave their vehicles safely.

September 13 is the final day that state and federal workers can receive their first of two doses to meet the Governor’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate by the October 18 deadline.

An employee-only clinic is being held for CBC faculty during the hour before the vaccination site is opened to the public.

Columbia Basin College partnered with the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to make this vaccination event possible.

