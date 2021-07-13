Want free gas for a year? Donate blood to the Red Cross

RICHLAND, Wash. — With a major blood shortage across the region, the Red Cross is incentivizing community members to donate blood by offering gift cards for every donor as well as an entry to win a year’s worth of gas.

According to a release issued by the Red Cross Northwest team, donations are needed to ensure that enough blood is available for everyone who will need it this summer.

That’s why every donor from the region who gives blood between July 7 and July 31 will be emailed a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card. Additionally, every donor will be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year valued at $5,000. Lastly, anyone who donates blood through the end of the month will be entered to win a trip for four people to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Type O blood is needed the most, though the shortage is impacting all blood types. The Red Cross says that it needs 1,000 more donations per day to meet the current demand between organ transplants, emergency room visits, traumas, and elective surgeries.

To sign up to donate blood, you can visit the Red Cross website by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or activate the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa/Echo device.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives across Southern Washington and Northeast Oregon:

Hermiston:

7/19/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 NW 11th

7/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd

8/6/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 775 W Highland Ave

Pendleton:

7/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Anthony Hospital, 2801 St Anthony Way

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate Dr

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Anthony Hospital, 2801 St Anthony Way

Pasco:

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 7305 West Court St

7/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oasis Physical Therapy & Sports Pasco, 6825 Burden Blvd Suite D

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Educational Service District 123, ESD 123, 3924 W Court Street

8/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lourdes Medical Center, 520 N Fourth Ave

Kennewick:

7/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Kennewick, 7202 W Deschutes

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hapo Building, 7601 W Clearwater

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 512 N. Young St.

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 W Hildebrand Blvd

7/30/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7409 W Clearwater Ave

8/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southridge Main, 3730 Plaza Way

8/3/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Joseph’s Parish, 506 S. Garfield Street

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kennewick Stake Hanson Park, 8120 W 4th Ave

8/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Kennewick, 7202 W Deschutes

8/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901-F Southridge Blvd.

Richland:

Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way, see redcrossblood.org for times

7/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Energy NW – Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr.

7/16/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kadlec Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Vintage Church, 2588 N Columbia Center Blvd

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave

West Richland:

7/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., City of West Richland Service Facility, 3100 Belmont Blvd.

Prosser:

7/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, 680 Wine Country Rd.

Walla Walla:

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S 1st Ave

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walla Walla VA Medical Center Theatre, 77 Wainwright Drive

7/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Foundry Vineyards Walla Walla, 1111 Abadie Street

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S Park Street

8/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S Park Street

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S 1st Ave

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Eastgate SDA Church, 380 N Tausick Way

8/12/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Marcus Whitman, 6 W Rose Street

College Place:

7/20/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 SW Academy Way

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 212 SW 4th St.

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 212 SW 4th St.

Grandview:

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way

Naches:

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 103 Naches Avenue

Selah:

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Civic Center Selah, 216 South 1st Street

Yakima:

7/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cheese Sandwich Day, 302 S 2nd Street

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Valley Fire Department, 10000 Zier Rd.

7/16/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/27/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Valley Nazarene Church, 7109 West Nob Hill Blvd

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus #6097, 5502 W. Chestnut

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

7/30/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cascadia Senior Living & Fieldstone Communities, 4120 Englewood Avenue

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

8/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

8/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W Lincoln Avenue

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

8/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

Zillah:

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zillah Civic Center, 119 1st Avenue

Cle Elum:

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centennial Center, 719 E 3rd Street

8/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Suncadia Resort, 3600 Suncadia Trail

Ellensburg:

7/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

7/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E 7th Avenue

8/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

