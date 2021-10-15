Want your artwork hung in Walla Walla City Hall? Apply today!

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: City of Walla Walla, Facebook

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Have you ever imagined hanging your creation on the walls of one of your city’s most sacred public forums? Now is your chance to turn that vision into a reality!

The city of Walla Walla’s Arts Commission is calling for local creatives to submit their artwork for a chance to be displayed on the walls of the City Council Chamber in City Hall.

Submissions will be reviewed by members of the art’s commission for a chance at a one-year residence on the walls of City Hall. This jury will be comprised of four people: A community member, a local artist, a member of the Arts Commission and a member of ArtWalla.

Submissions must not exceed 50 lbs in weight and must be able to hang on a wall. Each of the following mediums will be accepted for submission:

Drawings

Prints

Acrylics

Pastels

Photography

Mixed Media

Watercolors

Digitally-created art

Submitting your application is free of cost, but unfortunately, participating artists will not be compensated or commissioned for their work. However, they can leave pricing and contact details for anyone interested in purchasing their piece(s) after the year-long residency.

Would you like to submit your art to be featured in Walla Walla City Hall? Click here to enter your online application, or click here for a PDF version.

Submissions are open until Nov. 19, 2021, when a 2-week review period will begin. These installations will go up in January 2022.

