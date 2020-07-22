Wanted felon caught hiding under blankets, heroin found in stolen car

Suspected heroin recovered from car (College Place Police Department)

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — College Place police made two arrests Sunday while investigating a stolen car that led them to a wanted felon who allegedly had hundreds of dollars worth of heroin.

Around noon, a College Place police officer drove past a suspicious car parked in the 600 block of SE Elm Ave. with a man and woman inside, police said.

The officer circled around to double-check the area and saw the man running toward the home as the woman quickly gathered items from the car.

As the officer stopped to speak with the individuals, dispatchers were able to confirm the car was stolen out of Vancouver, Washington.

Backup was called to the scene and officers detained the woman, Erica J. Martinez of Milton-Freewater. Police said she had the keys to the stolen car, and that she was being uncooperative and refusing to provide information. Police said there was a handgun visible inside the car between the driver seat and center console.

A resident at the Elm Avenue home the man was seen running toward gave officers consent to search the home.

With help from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Walla Walla Police Department, authorities located the man, Thomas G. Brunner of Inglewood, California, hiding under a pile of blankets.

Police said Brummer had a felony warrant for his arrest from the Department of Corrections in Vancouver, Washington. He also had a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Office.

Police took Brummer into custody and obtained a search warrant on the stolen vehicle. They recovered the gun seen by the center console, multiple different forms of drug paraphilia and 15.6 grams of suspected heroin from the stolen car.

Brummer was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on his warrants and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Martinez was also booked into the jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

