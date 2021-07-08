Wanted Felon eludes police in Kennewick, remains at large

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

Kennewick Police Department

Kennewick Police Department





KENNEWICK, Wash. — A wanted Felon eluded police late Wednesday night in Kennewick after running over several spike strips laid out by law enforcement, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say Daniel Doyle, 24, has a Felony Warrant for possession and intent to dispense or distribute Fentanyl and several other outstanding warrants.

RELATED: Kennewick police find fentanyl-contaminated foil, warns public of potential dangers

Investigators from the Criminal Apprehension Team learned the whereabouts of Doyle on Wednesday, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says officers prepared for Doyle to attempt to run from police by setting up spike strips in the surrounding area.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, police laid spike strips in the area of W 27th Ave. and Olympia St. prior to initiating a traffic stop.

Police say when the traffic stop started, Doyle began driving at a high rate of speed. Doyle hit the spike strip, but it initially appeared to be ineffective, according to police. The pursuit was terminated for a short time, until officers saw Doyle’s vehicle damaged and driving slowly.

Kennewick Police say officers pursued Doyle for approximately an hour at a slow rate of speed. During the pursuit, all four tires on Doyle’s vehicle had been flattened by spike strips.

RELATED: Intoxicated pedestrian hit by three cars on Highway 240 near Columbia Park

On Thursday, just after midnight, officers terminated the pursuit of Doyle a second time, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says Doyle stopped a short time later and ran into the Monopoly Park area.

Investigators attempted a K9 track of Doyle throughout the area, but it was unsuccessful.

Kennewick Police told KAPP-KVEW that this is an isolated incident, and there isn’t an immediate danger to the community.

Anybody with information into the whereabouts of Doyle is urged to contact Kennewick Police.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.