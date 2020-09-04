Wanted Kennewick man accused of assaulting random people near Columbia Center Mall

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police said they arrested a wanted man who assaulted two random people while he was “highly intoxicated” Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd. near the Kennewick mall for a report of a disturbance in progress.

Responding officers located and arrested 42-year-old Joshua Balazs for misdemeanor assault and two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Balazs was booked at the Benton County Jail.