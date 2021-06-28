Wanted Kennewick man arrested after jumping off 50 foot cliff into Yakima River

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — A 32-year-old Kennewick man was arrested Sunday after jumping off a 50 foot cliff into the Yakima River in an attempt to avoid arrest, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to Dekker Rd. and Yakima Valley Highway around 7:00 a.m. after receiving reports of people passed out in a stopped vehicle in the middle of the road.

Deputies found a man and a woman asleep, with a toddler in the back seat, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the 32-year-old driver had his foot on the brake, and was suspected of driving under the influence.

After waking up, the suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Granger to Zillah on I-82.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit was terminated after the driver drove the wrong way on I-82, but was picked up a short time later.

The suspect stopped in a residential driveway and ran towards the Yakima River, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the 32-year-old suspect jumped off a 50 foot cliff into the Yakima River to avoid arrest.

Deputies, along with the help of a Fish and Wildlife boat, were able to take the wanted suspect into custody.

The 32-year-old from Kennewick was booked into jail for reckless endangerment, eluding, and first degree assault.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler and female passenger were not injured.

