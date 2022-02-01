Wanted man collided with Walla Walla patrol car while trying to escape police on his bike

by Dylan Carter

Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A wanted 41-year-old man was brought into police custody after his lengthy attempt at eluding arrested ended with him crashing his bike into a patrol car.

According to a press release issued by the Walla Walla Police Department, a patrol officer spotted the suspect riding his bicycle near the intersection of N Palouse St and E Rose St around 10:22 p.m. on Monday night.

The officer noticed that he wasn’t wearing property safety gear, which is required by state law, and activated his emergency lights to stop the man. At that point, he accelerated on his bike to escape the officer, triggering a pursuit.

READ: WW thief stole Christmas presents, money from WA Children, Youth and Families

The bicyclist cut through shortcuts which the patrol car couldn’t follow through, but officers managed to catch up to him repeatedly. That’s when the officer noticed that the suspect was wearing a coat that was reported stolen in a recent vehicle prowl in the area.

More police officers arrived to back the pursuing officer up as the suspect rode near the Corp of Engineers officer on the 200-block of N 3rd Ave. The suspect was boxed into a confined area but wasn’t ready to give up his fight.

RECENT: College Place culprit eluded police, kidnapped woman, stole personal belongings and carried Fentanyl pills

He allegedly pivoted to continue his escape and accelerated into a patrol car, meeting it head-on and falling to the ground. He was taken into police custody and transported to the nearest hospital for medical evaluation. Once he was cleared, the suspect was brought to Walla Walla County Jail.

Identified as Michael Aichele, a Walla Walla resident, he was booked for failing to comply with law enforcement, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant in the area.

Since it was a vehicle versus bicycle collision, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has been asked to handle the investigation.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Walla Walla man identified as victim in fatal collision 2 miles west of town

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.