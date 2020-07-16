Wanted man falls through ceiling while trying to hide from deputies, BCSO says

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A three-hour standoff in Benton City came to an end Thursday afternoon when a wanted man fell through a ceiling while hiding in an attic.

Authorities surrounded a home in the 300 block of Seventh St. around 10 a.m. after learning that the suspect, Steven Yahne, would likely be there, said Sgt. Scott Surplus of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Surplus said Yahne had a warrant out of West Richland for eluding police and five warrants out of Montana, which included charges of criminal endangerment, fleeing law enforcement, tampering with evidence and two counts of theft. Surplus said the suspect has fled from local authorities multiple times in the past.

After attempting to call the suspect out of the home for several hours, deputies sent in a K-9 dog to search for him around 1 p.m.

Surplus said Yahne was found hiding in an attic and fell through the ceiling as he tried to run away. He got up and continued running, but was stopped by law enforcement officers and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, two women who’d initially been inside the home when authorities showed up got into an altercation with a couple of the deputies. One woman allegedly pushed a deputy and the other tried to bite a deputy, but instead bit his watch. No injuries were reported.

Yahne and the two women were arrested and transported to the Benton County jail for booking.

Comments

comments