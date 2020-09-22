Wanted man, passenger killed in wrong-way crash while fleeing troopers on I-82

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fugitive and his passenger were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-82 as they fled from state troopers in Yakima, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Chris Thorson said around 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies in Kittitas County initiated a pursuit with a Toppenish man who was wanted on a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

WSP troopers took over the pursuit when the fleeing driver crossed into Yakima County on I-82 eastbound.

About 20 minutes later, the driver crossed into the westbound lanes of I-82 and began heading in the wrong direction through the city of Yakima, forcing troopers to call off the chase.

The driver struck another vehicle head-on near the Beech Street overpass, causing fatal injuries to himself and his passenger. The other driver was rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

Drivers on I-82 westbound had to use a detour to get around the crash from about 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. as troopers conducted an investigation.

The names of the deceased will not be made public until next of kin are notified.