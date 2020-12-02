WANTED: Police search for suspect in Union Gap hotel shooting

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting at a Union Gap hotel.

Union Gap police said Adrian S. Samalia is facing first-degree assault and unlawful firearm possession charges for his involvement in the shooting at the Quality Inn, which injured a 52-year-old man.

“Samalia should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Samalia’s whereabouts can call 911, contact the Union Gap Police Department directly or make an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

