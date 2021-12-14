Wanted sex offender escaped Walla Walla police thrice in one day

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A man who is wanted for failing to register as a felony sex offender evaded local police officers three times on Monday; leading them to ask for community support to locate him once more.

According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers attempted to arrest 22-year-old Byron Joseph Graham on three separate occasions on Monday, December 13.

The first altercation occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Monday morning when officers located the suspect on the 1000-block of W Elm St. Once officers attempted to make contact with him, Graham took off running and escaped their sights before they could bring him into custody.

Roughly two hours later, the same officer spotted Graham driving on 13th St and tried to make a traffic stop. Authorities say that Graham took off at high speeds, forcing the officer to stop in adherence with recent WA state law.

Legislative changes to Washington’s criminal justice rules say that police are only allowed to pursue fleeing suspects who prove immediate threats to public safety.

The pursuing officer did not consider Graham to pose a present danger to the public, which led him to terminate his search.

Another officer eyed Graham about 10 minutes later and tried to stop him. However, Graham fled a third time; leading the WWPD officer to make the same decision to terminate their pursuit.

Walla Walla police investigators would appreciate the community’s help in locating Graham. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the WWPD’s non-emergency line at 509-527-1960.

