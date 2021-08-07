Wapato community mourns after 3 teens dead, 4 injured in rollover crash

Most were current students or recent graduates of Wapato High School

by Emily Goodell

WAPATO, Wash. — The Wapato community is rallying behind the families of seven teenagers involved in a deadly rollover crash Thursday that left three dead and four injured.

A 16-year-old Wapato boy, a 17-year-old Toppenish boy and 18-year-old Wapato man died in the crash. All but one of the seven young men — ages 16 to 18 — involved in the crash were current students or recent graduates of Wapato High School.

“They’re all good kids … These were kids that are involved in our school that are going to be missed in a lot of ways, that have had a positive impact on many people around our school and the community,” Wapato High School Principal David Blakney said.

Students have created a memorial outside the high school with candles, flowers and stuffed animals; they’ve also been able to access counseling services on the campus. Blakney said any student needing further counseling help can call the school at 509-877-3138.

Teacher and coach Zach Darr set up a GoFundMe page to help the families deal with funeral costs and medical expenses, which had raised more than $19,000 as of 6 p.m. Friday.

“This Go-Fund me account will benefit the families of ALL of these children who have been lost way too early,” Darr said in the fundraiser description. “These kids were all working their own jobs and helping to support their families; a noble quality as teenagers but, one that is familiar to those of us who call this area our home.”

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said a 16-year-old boy, four 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men took a lunch break just before 10 a.m. from working at a local farm; four were in the cab of the 2003 Ford Explorer type pickup and three were riding in the truck bed.

The teens were traveling southbound on Shield Road, headed toward Progressive Road, when deputies said the driver crested a hill and lost control of the pickup. The truck rolled and came to a rest upside down on the side of the road.

Deputies said two of the three teens thrown from the back of the pickup truck died, along with the front seat passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

The third teen thrown from the truck bed was seriously injured. He was life-flighted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he’s being treated for an amputated arm, a broken arm, two broken legs and head trauma.

The 17-year-old driver suffered a chest injury and is under observation at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. The two remaining passengers — who were riding in the backseat of the truck’s cab — had scrapes and bruises and were treated and released from the hospital.

Yakima County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the driver was speeding when he crashed, but did not appear to be intoxicated or distracted.

“We’re still investigating and we hope to get to the bottom of why three people died needlessly,” Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said it’s unclear at this point if the driver may face criminal charges in connection with the crash. The sheriff’s office traffic unit is investigating with assistance from Washington State Patrol.

