Wapato family’s home destroyed by early morning fire

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Fire District #5, Facebook

WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County fire crews are investigating the source of a structure fire that consumed a family’s home and most of its contents early on Friday morning.

According to a press release issued by Yakima County Fire District No. 5, fire crews responded to the scene at 6:00 a.m. on July 16, 2021. The home’s occupants woke up and smelled smoke, but couldn’t find the source of the scent; delaying their call to 9-1-1.

Units from YCFD No. 5 were eventually dispatched and responded to the single-family residence which was heavily involved by the time they arrived.

RELATED: Yakima man who shot, killed invader in daughter’s bedroom won’t face charges

A Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy was on the scene and ensured that all ccupants were out of the home and accounted for, allowing firefighters to get to work.

However, a lack of manpower forced firefighters to attack the fire exclusively from the exterior of the home. Once additional personnel arrived, firefighters entered the residence and completed extinguishing the fire from the inside. Utility officials were requested since electrical service to the home was burned through and left on the ground.

By that point, the Wapato home had been fully engulfed and eventually was deemed a total loss with an estimated dollar loss of $120,000. Most of the family’s belongings were unsalvagable, so the Red Cross was requested to assist with housing, food, and clothing for the affected individuals.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima police search for runaway ward of state who may be headed to Pasco

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.