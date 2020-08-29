Wapato farm contributes to hunger relief in the Yakima Valley during the pandemic

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

WAPATO, Wash. — The number of people food banks in Washington state has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, as has the need for more produce to give to food-insecure families — a need one Wapato farm has been helping to alleviate at the local level.

In the past few months, Inaba Farms has produced more than 100,000 produce boxes to be shipped to food banks across the Yakima Valley as part of a partnership with Northwest Harvest and the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

“The best part is being able to help people and knowing that we’re part of this thing and giving my guys the opportunity to see that,” said Lon Inaba, owner of Inaba Farms.

Prior to the pandemic, about 850,000 people statewide relied on food assistance every month — a number that’s now increased by 50 percent, according to the WSDA.

“Almost overnight, we saw the demand double to about 1.6 million Washingtonians; that has continued to climb to over 2 million,” WSDA Director Derek Sandison said.

According to a WSDA news release, the spread of COVID-19 shut down restaurants and foreign markets, disrupting major sectors of the state’s food supply network and leaving farmers at a loss as their traditional customers were unable to purchase their usual goods.

“At the same time, the COVID-19 shutdowns caused thousands of Washingtonians to lose all or part of their income, greatly increasing the strain on hunger relief organizations,” the release said.

That strain is even more pronounced in Yakima County, which has seen a 71 percent increase in people needing food assistance — a problem officials said Inaba Farms has been helping to alleviate since early June.

Inaba Farms produces about 10,000 boxes of fruit and vegetables weekly, which Northwest Harvest purchases using funding from the WSDA and distributes to local food banks. Representatives from both organizations toured the 1,200-acre farm Friday to get a firsthand look at the operation and how it helps bring food to those in need.

“There’s been a lot of loss of jobs … and a lot of insecurities,” said Carmen Mendez, Senior Manager of Hunger Response Network & Distribution for Northwest Harvest. “I think the most important part [of this program] is the ability to provide fresh produce to families who otherwise wouldn’t have access to buying organic and fresh produce.”

Prior to the program’s installation, much of the boxes distributed at food banks mostly contained shelf-stable products — foods that can be stored safely at room temperature, like boxes of macaroni and cheese — and didn’t include many fresh fruit or vegetables.

“The shift from that shelf-stable, boring food to that nice, fresh, nutritious, right-off-the-farm produce is the kind of thing that I think is appreciated by the consumer,” Sandison said.

Estimates show more than 60,000 people in Yakima County are receiving at least a portion of their foods from food banks or other emergency food providers.

A list of local food banks can be found here.

