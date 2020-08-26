Wapato man accused in fatal shooting will not face charges, for now

WAPATO, Wash. – A Wapato man who police say fatally shot a man and wounded another last week will not be facing charges for now.

According to Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic, 31-year-old Jesse Villa killed 27-year-old Tadd Blodgett and injured 22-year-old Isaac Bobb after a ‘melee’ unfolded outside of Villa’s home at 707 W. 7th Street in Wapato early in the morning on Thursday, August 20.

Brusic says, according to police reports, around 3 a.m. that day Villa had arrived home from work to find his wife and three men outside.

“They had come over earlier that evening and had been partying and hanging out,” Brusic wrote in a news release.

However, the situation turned violent after one of the men started pushing Villa’s wife. Villa told them to leave, and when they wouldn’t, Villa went inside to get a gun.

Brusic explained that when Villa came back outside, he found his wife on the ground with the men standing over her before one of those men charged towards him and another swung a board at him.

Villa then fired his gun and Blodgett and Bobb were struck. Blodgett died at the scene. Bobb was taken at the hospital and is expected to survive.

“It is my official decision to not charge Jesse Villa with the crime of murder involving Mr. Blodgett and assault involving Mr. Bobb at this time,” the prosecutor wrote. “After a full and fair consideration of all the facts and evidence known as of today, it is my belief that the State of Washington would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the absence of self-defense and/or defense of others undertaken by Jesse Villa,” Brusic went on to write.

Villa had a preliminary appearance in court on Friday. A filing decision was due by Monday. However, this doesn’t mean charges could not be filed in the future.

“The investigation and factual evaluation of self defense and defense of others must be more specifically developed before a serious charging decision can be made in this case,” Brusic wrote. “In this case, though this is an extremely difficult decision, I have determined that more information must be obtained to arrive at a possible charge or charges. This decision is not made without trepidation and concern for everyone residing in Yakima County.”

Brusic said he and Sheriff Robert Udell agree that further investigation will be necessary.