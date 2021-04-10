Wapato man arrested after allegedly stabbing two victims in Yakima

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image Credit: Yakima Police Department, Twitter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Wapato man is being charged with two counts of assault after allegedly stabbing two victims in Yakima on Friday, according to police.

Deputies and officers from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Wapato Police Department and the Yakama Nation Police responded to a call at 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Parker Bridge Rd. for a stabbing, documents said.

When they arrived, police found the 26-year-old white male suspect and took him into custody, documents said.

Officials said they found a 21-year-old white male victim from Bickleton with wounds to his neck and abdomen. They also found a 23-year-old white male victim from Yakima with wounds to his leg.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, the release said.

The suspect is now booked into the Yakima County Jail on two counts of Assault 1st degree.

No names are currently being released but this story will be continuously updated.

