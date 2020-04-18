Wapato man killed in shooting

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WAPATO, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Wapato after a fatal shooting on Donald Road Friday night.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jesus Gomez-Reyes was shot to death and Wapato police found his body.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Wapato police with the investigation and any tips should be called in to 509-574-2500 or sent to Crime Stoppers.

Details were not immediately available as to whether a suspect was identified. KAPP-KVEW will update this article as we learn more.

