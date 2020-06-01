Wapato man killed in crash on SR 97

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: WSP

WAPATO, Wash. — A Wapato man died in a crash at State Route 97 and West First Avenue Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said 68-year-old Antonio Macias was driving westbound on First Avenue in an Acura four-door sedan when the crash happened around 7 a.m.

Troopeers said Macias failed to stop at a traffic signal and crashed into a Chevy Silverado pickup that was heading northbound on SR 97.

Macias sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The pickup driver, a 22-year-old Toppenish man, was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any injuries.

Troopers have not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

