Wapato Public Schools host free COVID & Flu Shot Vaccination Clinic

by Amanda Mason

WAPATO, Wash. — Wapato Public Schools is offering a free vaccination clinic on February 9th in partnership with Horizon Pharmacy, according to school officials.

In a message on Wapato SD’s website, the COVID-19 vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer) and the flu shots are available for anyone five years and older who is eligible.

The website has listed that anyone under 18-years-old will need a parent’s consent. There is no pre-registration required.

Wapato Public Schools Vaccination Clinic

Date: February 9th, 2022

Time: 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Notes: They are offered at two Elementary schools in their Healthcare Offices, located in a classroom pod at the front of the main campus building.

Healthcare Offices Satus Elementary Schools 910 South Camas Avenue – Wapato, WA 98951

Healthcare Offices Camas Elementary Schools 1010 S Camas Ave – Wapato, WA 98951

Contact: www.WapatoSD.org

