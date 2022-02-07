Wapato Public Schools host free COVID & Flu Shot Vaccination Clinic
WAPATO, Wash. — Wapato Public Schools is offering a free vaccination clinic on February 9th in partnership with Horizon Pharmacy, according to school officials.
In a message on Wapato SD’s website, the COVID-19 vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer) and the flu shots are available for anyone five years and older who is eligible.
The website has listed that anyone under 18-years-old will need a parent’s consent. There is no pre-registration required.
Wapato Public Schools Vaccination Clinic
- Date: February 9th, 2022
- Time: 1:00-4:00 p.m.
- Notes: They are offered at two Elementary schools in their Healthcare Offices, located in a classroom pod at the front of the main campus building.
- Healthcare Offices Satus Elementary Schools
- 910 South Camas Avenue – Wapato, WA 98951
- Healthcare Offices Camas Elementary Schools
- 1010 S Camas Ave – Wapato, WA 98951
- Contact: www.WapatoSD.org
