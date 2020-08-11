Wapato Public Schools votes to start classes online

WAPATO, Wash. – Wapato Public Schools has officially announced that they too will start the school year online.

The Wapato School Board voted unanimously on the decision Monday night based on a recommendation from Superintendent Kelly Garza. She made the recommendation based on guidance from the Yakima Health District and the state.

“The District had hoped it could have started the year using some form of in-person instruction for the majority of our students but the ongoing elevated numbers of COVID-19 in our region just don’t allow for that at this time. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff, families and community is one of our top priorities and the distance learning model provides the highest level of safety given the current status of the virus in the Valley,” the school board wrote in a press release.

They say the district will be doing distance learning until at least November 9, at which point they will re-evaluate.

The district also said they are working on a plan to bring small groups of ‘high need’ students back for in-person learning ‘as soon as possible’ when the school year starts.

Staff with the district say that virtual learning this fall will be ‘much improved’ compared to emergency distance learning at the end of the last school year.

Their online classes kick off on Tuesday, September 8.

