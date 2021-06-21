Wapato teenager hospitalized in accident on U.S. 97

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl from Wapato was hospitalized on Monday morning after colliding with another vehicle on U.S. Route 97; roughly four miles northwest of Toppenish.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 8:25 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021. The teenage driver was headed eastbound on Branch Rd in a 2007 Ford Explorer. At the same time, a 21-year-old driver in a 2002 Volvo S80 was headed northbound on State Route 97 (U.S. 97).

An investigation from WSP Troopers determined that the teenage driver attempted to make a left turn onto the northbound lane of U.S. 97. when the driver of the Volvo crashed into the Ford in the intersection.

Per local authorities, the Wapato woman was injured in the accident after failing to yield the right of way to the driver of the Volvo. That driver was charged for not having a valid operator license and/or insurance. However, they did have right of way, meaning they will not be charged with any other traffic offenses in this accident.

The 17-year-old was promptly transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital to be treated for her wounds. No further information regarding her status/condition has been released to the public at this time. The Wapato teen also faces those same charges of driving without a valid operator license and/or insurance as well as failure to yield right of way.

Neither vehicle was totaled, but both cars sustained reportable damage and were towed away from the scene by a nearby business.

This is a developing news story. We’ll provide an update when further information becomes available.

