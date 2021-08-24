Wapato woman injured in hit-and-run crash on US-97

by Dylan Carter

WAPATO, Wash. — A 58-year-old Yakima County passenger was hospitalized on Monday evening after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle she occupied and drove away from the scene of the accident.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, August 23. The victim was in the passenger’s seat while a 54-year-old man drove her southbound on US-97 within the Wapato city limits at the same time as a suspect in a blue 2001 Honda Accord.

An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the hit-and-run suspect crashed into their vehicle after they slowed for traffic on US-97. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving authorities without an identity or license plate number to search for.

The Wapato driver was uninjured, but the passenger sustained injuries and was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated. No further details regarding her condition have been revealed at this time.

Now, WSP Troopers are looking for more information on the driver who caused the accident. It’s unclear whether impairment from drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident at this time.

However, hit-and-run is a serious crime in Washington state and the suspect may face criminal charges for their actions. A hit-and-run offense can be a felony based on the circumstances of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details arise.

