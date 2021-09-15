Warm and breezy with some haze today, a big cool-down and rain for the weekend ahead -Briana

Good Wednesday morning!

Big changes to the weather story for the next 5-7 days in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Mild this morning, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 today with dry and breezy conditions. Reduced air quality today and tomorrow for the Yakima Valley due to the smoke from the Schneider Springs fire.

Wind gusts will range from 15-30MPH out of the Northwest this evening, with 30-40MPH gusts possible along the Kittitas Valley.

Thursday will be calm and dry, with highs in the low 70s, before the next big rainmaker makes its way across the two state area Friday-early monday morning. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s Friday/Saturday, with highs in the low 60s possible Sunday.

0.25″-1.00″ of total rainfall is possible over the weekend. Rain will be wonderful in helping this summer’s drought. This will possibly impact mountain pass travel with poor visibility during times of heavy rainfall. Watch for flash flooding concerns Saturday and Sunday along recent burn scars from wildfires. Conditions should dry by Monday afternoon. Fall begins next Wednesday September 22nd at 12:20PM PT.