Warm temps continue Thursday with showers possible overnight – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

Temperatures were a little cooler than expected today with the heavy smoke throughout the region, especially in the Yakima area. The Yakima Valley had to deal with Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy air quality today. There’s an air quality alert until Thursday at Noon for Yakima.

Tomorrow, we should see winds from 10 to 15mph, giving some relief to Yakima. Highs for all of our areas will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

A slim band of showers could come to the Yakima and Ellensburg areas overnight. Should be quick, but any rain is welcome.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

