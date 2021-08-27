Warmer weekend is on the way, with air quality issues still plaguing Yakima – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

More smoke rumbling into the Yakima Valley today. Air quality has improved as the day has gone on from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Winds will continue to blow into tomorrow so air quality may not improve until the weekend.

Cooler temps still grip our areas. More sunshine and haze is expected tomorrow to start your weekend. Highs will remain around 80 degrees for our cities, with warmer temps this weekend.

Winds will remain 10 to 20mph for Friday, with light winds expected for the weekend.

Overnight, lows will be in the 50’s with light clouds.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.