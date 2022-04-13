Murder warrant issued for Pasco parents after dental records confirm their child’s death

by Dylan Carter

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia (DOB 09/18/1988)

Araceli Medina (DOB 06/30/1984)

Images provided by the Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for the arrest of a pair of Tri-Cities parents after dental records confirmed that a body recovered in rural Benton County earlier this year was their missing 8-year-old son.

Warrants for first-degree murder have been issued against Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia (33) and Araceli Medina (37), according to the Pasco Police Department.

Anyone with information that may help law enforcement locate or detain these suspects is urged to contact PPD Detective Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and cite Case no. 21-15039.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8-year-old has been missing out of Pasco since September 2020

PPD officers initiated a missing child report for Edgar Casian on May 27, 2021—eight whole months since they’d last seen their son in September of 2020.

Shortly before this report, law enforcement confirmed that his two siblings (3 & 9) were discovered living under dangerous conditions in Tijuana, Mexico.

When reporting the disappearance, Pasco police stated that the parents told them they did not know where the child was.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officials identify Benton County remains as a missing child

Nine months later on February 5, 2022, hikers discovered human remains in a rural stretch of Benton County. They were recovered through a collaborative effort between the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Those remains have since been identified as Edgar through dental records, which led Pasco authorities to obtain the nationwide extraditable arrest warrant. There are currently no leads pertaining to the whereabouts of the victim’s parents.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are publically revealed.

