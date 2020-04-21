Wash. DOC publishes list of inmates being released to slow spread of coronavirus

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Corrections has released a list of inmates who will be released into the community in order to provide more physical distancing in corrections centers.

Earlier this month, Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency commutation order that allowed the release of comparatively low-threat inmates to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Inmates with violent, sex, or drug- and alcohol-related offenses will not be released. Additionally, inmates nearing the end of their jail terms were prioritized.

The list includes several offenders from across the Inland Northwest. Several inmates from Eastern Washington have burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance convictions.

The are three lists of inmates being release.

List 1

List 2

List 3

