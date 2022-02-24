Washington AG files suit against multiple hospitals, including Kadlec for allegedly failing to make charity care accessible to patients

The lawsuit claims hospitals sent low-income patients to collections, even though they were eligible for financial assistance

by Emily Goodell

RICHLAND, Wash. — Kadlec Regional Medical Center and other hospitals are facing a lawsuit over claims they profited from low-income patients by sending them to debt collection even when they were eligible for charity care.

“Charity care helps low-income families avoid crushing medical debt by making financial assistance available to those who qualify,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a news release. “Hospitals cannot deceive Washingtonians about their legal right to access medical financial assistance. They must follow the law, and ensure low-income patients have access to the resources they need.”

Ferguson filed a lawsuit Thursday in King County Superior Court against nine health care facilities affiliated with Providence Health Services — like Kadlec — and five Swedish Health Services hospitals over thousands of alleged violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit claims the hospitals sent a combined total of more than 54,000 accounts to collections for patients who were eligible for financial assistance, totaling more than $70 million.

“The hospitals train staff to ‘ask every patient every time’ to pay their outstanding medical costs in every patient interaction without adequately disclosing the availability of charity care,” the release said.

Ferguson is asking the court to order the hospitals to fully write off medical debts and refunds plus interest for patients who did not receive financial assistance, in addition to civil penalties for violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

According to the release, Ferguson also plans to ask a judge to grant a preliminary injunction against the hospitals unless they “agree to stop their conduct while the case is ongoing.

Ferguson is asking anyone who paid for medical services or us in collections for a medical bill from a Providence or Swedish hospital or Kadlec Regional Medical Center and believes they may be eligible for charity care to contact Attorney General’s Office Investigator Bau Vang at 206-516-2989 or by email at bau.vang@atg.wa.gov.

