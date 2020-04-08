Washington AG launches campaign to report price gouging

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is encouraging Washingtonians to report price gouging if they see it.

Ferguson wants the public to use these three steps if they see price gouging:

See it. Snap it. Send it.

The complaint, along with the picture can be filed on the Attorney General’s website. Any additional information, like the brand and size of the product being sold are asked to be included.

“When you see a business charging exorbitant prices on products that are essential to our health and well-being, snap a photo and file a complaint with my office,” Ferguson said.

The Attorney General’s Office has received over 400 complaints related to price gouging since the beginning of March.

Ferguson has sent six cease-and-desist letters to businesses involved in price gouging. In one case, a seller raised the price on hand sanitizer by more than 600 percent

Investigators have made more than 150 in-person visits to businesses related to price gouging complaints.

Price gouging during an emergency violates the Consumer Protection Act’s ban on unfair business tactics.

For more information visit www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.

