Washington anglers can fish for free June 6-7

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Anglers can fish without a license in Washington on June 6-7 thanks to the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual “Free Fishing Weekend.”

WDFW asks that those participating recreate responsibly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to see that based on our conversations with public health officials, conditions are right to be able to continue on the department’s long-standing practice of offering a Free Fishing Weekend,” said Fish Program Director Kelly Cunningham. “This is about providing everyone an opportunity to give fishing a try – in a safe and responsible way.”

Anglers should check ahead of time to see if their preferred destination or launch is open. Some marinas and facilities – including some tribal lands – remain closed. Additionally, anglers should also check the current fishing regulations. No licenses are required, but there are size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will be in effect.

Those fishing can also participate in the department’s 2020 Trout Fishing Derby. More information can be found here.

No vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required during Free Fishing Weekend at sites maintained by WDFW or Washington State Parks. A Discover Pass will be required at Department of Natural Resources lands both days.

