Washington Apple Week kicks off on Saturday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Washington Apple Commission has designated the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 6 as the second annual celebration of Washington Apple Week.

The week-long celebration will focus on educating consumers on the varieties available, the process of growing the world-class quality apples and the health benefits of regularly eating Washington apples.

The commission will focus on creating an interactive experience through social media, online contests and educational videos. Viewers can join in on the fun through the Washington Apples social media platforms and by following the #WashingtonAppleWeek hashtag.

The 1,260 apple growers in the state produce eight core varieties: Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cripps Pink, Golden Delicious and Cosmic Crisp®. Washington state is the leading producer of fresh apples in the U.S., growing 65% of the nation’s apples annually and exporting to over 60 international markets.

The Washington Apple Commission is a non-profit, promotional organization dedicated to marketing and advertising fresh Washington apples internationally.