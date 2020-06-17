Washington author honors father with a children’s book, hosts drive-thru book launch in Richland

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

RICHLAND, Wash. — With Father’s Day coming up, a Washington author, artist and mother is releasing her new children’s book in honor of her dad.

Angie Barness wrote “My Papa Was a Wild One”, an adventure book based on the life of her dad who passed away from cancer on Father’s Day of 2019. He had an unfulfilled dream of giving away $2 million before his passing, so now Angie is carrying on that giving spirit.

On Saturday, June 20, Angie will be hosting a drive-thru book launch and signing at the Howard Amon Park Roundabout in Richland from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

100% of the proceeds from the book purchases will go directly towards the “My Papa Was a Wild One Giveaway Fund” in Honor of Greg Barness, with the goal of giving away a total of $2 million one day.

She also hopes to bring the Tri-Cities community together with a fun activity at the book launch event.

She will be handing out a “Support Like Wild” game board with each book, that features a list of businesses offering exclusive discounts for book buyers. Support any of those businesses for a stamp on Saturday, collect five and enter to win a giveaway that will take place on Sunday, June 21.

If you are unable to attend, you can pre-order a copy of “My Papa Was a Wild One” at WildPublications.com.

Angie hopes her book will encourage kids to chase their dreams, live “wild” and find adventures in every day experiences.

Comments

comments