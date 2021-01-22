Washington Capitol to maintain security measures in fallout of riots

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In response to the U.S. Capitol riots and subsequent protests at the Washington Capitol Building, Gov. Jay Inslee announced extended security measures in Olympia.

As the Washington National Guard presence at the state capitol building, long-term security measures are ramping up. Gov. Inslee says that Washington State Patrol presence at the campus and a restricted zone on the West Campus.

“I am pleased that the Washington National Guard in support of the Washington State Patrol successfully protected the Capitol Campus from potential civil unrest,” Gov. Inslee said. “While this current mission will be demobilized over the weekend, we are taking steps to ensure the long-term safety and security of the people who work doing the people’s business in Olympia.”

The Washington Capitol building isn’t the only location that needs to be secured. On the day of the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the gates of Governor Inslee’s mansion were compromised. Rowdy protestors invaded his lawn after rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol while electoral ballots were being discussed.

Regardless, Gov. Inslee is appreciative of the support he’s received from WSP and the National Guard.

“The Washington State Patrol and the Guard have served our state well in these dangerous and unprecedented times,” Inslee continued, “I am certain their presence and other security measures are among the primary reasons we have enjoyed relative calm for the past two weeks. I thank everyone who has served in this work for their service.”

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste also made a statement during the press conference earlier today:

“Like every other state Capitol, as well as our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., we have entered a new security environment that will require additional preparation and enhanced safety measures going forward. Our agency will be vigilant in that work,” Chief Batiste said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Washington State Patrol and all Washingtonians, we thank General Daugherty and his Washington National Guard troops for their courage and commitment during this historic time of unrest and uncertainty.”

