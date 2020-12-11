Washington congressional members support lawsuit challenging election results

Idaho's two congressmen are on board, too.

Washington Representatives Dan Newhouse (R - 4th District) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R - 5th District)

With just days until the Electoral College votes to make Joe Biden’s victory official, 106 Republicans in the House of Representatives are throwing their support behind President Trump and his latest effort to overturn the election.

It’s the same case 17 Republican attorneys general joined in on just one day before. They and the members of Congress are joining Texas in asking the Supreme Court to invalidate results in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Congressman Dan Newhouse is on the long list of lawmakers backing the case, as well as Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Both of Idaho’s two congressmen, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher, signed on, too.

Still, there are some vocal opponents in the matter. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he doesn’t understand the case. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is calling it “Madness. Just simply madness.”

The attorneys general of the four states at the center of the suit offered a rebuttal on Thursday, calling it a “seditious abuse of the judicial process,” and asking the Supreme Court to throw out the case.

There’s already an indication the high court may do just that. On Tuesday, the justices unanimously refused to hear a similar case that singled out Pennsylvania.

